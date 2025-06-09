Kazakhstan drives agri-sector growth with boost in equipment leasing
In 2025, Kazakhstan will increase funding for concessional leasing of agricultural machinery to help farmers modernize their equipment. The government’s program offers low leasing rates and subsidies, boosting the renewal of farm machinery and ensuring stable fuel prices ahead of the sowing season.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy