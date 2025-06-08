Iranian Khodro’s passenger car production capacity slows down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Iran Khodro Automobile Company's (IKCO) saw a decrease in passenger car production by 4.7 percent, or 670 units, in the first 2 months of the current Iranian year (March 21 - May 21, 2025) compared to the same period last year (March 20 - May 20, 2024).

Data obtained by Trend from a report published by Codal.ir, a comprehensive database under Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization, shows that Pars Khodro's total production amounted to 13,400 passenger cars during this period, down from 14,100 cars produced in the same timeframe last year.

The report further details that the company produced around 11,500 units of the Q-200 model, 1,800 units of the Sahand model, and 172 other vehicles during the two months.

A report published by Codal.ir shows that, Iran’s three main automakers — Iran Khodro (IKCO), SAIPA, and Pars Khodro — produced a combined total of 137,337 passenger vehicles during the period, marking a 3.6 percent increase in production compared to the same period last year.

