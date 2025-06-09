Azerbaijan multiplies domestic refrigerator output in 4M2025

From January through April 2025, Azerbaijan manufactured a total of 364 domestic refrigerators and freezers. According to the State Statistics Committee, this marks an increase of 219 units, or 2.5 times, compared to the same period in 2024. As of May 1, 41 finished units were in stock across the country.

