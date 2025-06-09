Azerbaijan reports significant growth in REPO and Bloomberg trading in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Azerbaijani banks executed 3,761 transactions totaling 101.8 billion manat ($59.8 billion) in national currency on the Bloomberg platform in 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank (CBA) indicates that 97 percent of these transactions had a duration of one to three days.

Additionally, in the interbank REPO market, banks signed 723 agreements worth 11.5 billion manat ($6.7 billion).

Compared to 2023, the volume of transactions on the Bloomberg platform increased by 3.3 times, while operations in the interbank REPO market grew by 2.5 times.