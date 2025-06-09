Iran's non-oil exports to Azerbaijan decline in value and volume
Iran's non-oil exports to Azerbaijan saw a significant decline in both value and weight during the first two months of the current year compared to the same period last year. The main exported goods were agricultural products, industrial goods, and petrochemicals, while the overall trade turnover also experienced a drop in value and weight.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy