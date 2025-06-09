Iran plans to officially respond to U.S. proposal via Omani mediation soon – spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Iran will officially send its response to the U.S. proposal within the next two days, with Oman facilitating the communication, said the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran today, Baghaei noted that Iran views its proposal as a logical and balanced plan and expects the U.S. to treat it as a genuine opportunity and give it serious attention.

Moreover, he stated that the U.S. proposal, as it stands, is not acceptable to Iran, emphasizing that any proposal should result from a constructive negotiation process. He also pointed out that the U.S. proposal does not reflect the outcomes of the five rounds of talks that have taken place.

In Iran's proposal to the U.S., it is emphasized that Iran is committed to preserving uranium enrichment within its territory while addressing the concerns raised by the U.S. In return, Iran expresses its willingness to move forward with the next round of indirect talks, provided that the country’s red lines are respected.

Five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program have taken place on April 12, 19, 26, May 11, and May 23. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

