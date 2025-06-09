Kazakhstan and Bulgaria deepen strategic partnership through new agreements

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 9. After the dust settled from the talks between the presidents of Kazakhstan and Bulgaria, they put pen to paper and exchanged signed agreements, Trend reports.

Following the negotiations between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, a ceremony took place to exchange signed bilateral documents:

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Bulgaria on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route;

Memorandum of Understanding between the city of Astana and the city of Sofia;

Memorandum on establishing sister city relations between the city of Shymkent and the city of Plovdiv;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria;

Memorandum of Understanding between LLP "Kazakhstan Foreign Trade Chamber" and the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Previously, discussions transpired between the two heads of state, encompassing both a restricted format and a broader framework, during which the escalation of trade volume was acknowledged for the previous year as well as the onset of the current fiscal period.

