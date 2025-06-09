Uzbekistan, US unlock new horizons at Business Forum in Tashkent

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 9. The Uzbekistan-US Business Forum was held as part of the Tashkent International Investment Forum, aiming to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation and explore new opportunities for partnership between Uzbekistan and the United States, Trend reports.

Organized by the Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan in collaboration with the American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce (AUCC), the event brought together key government officials and business leaders from both countries to discuss prospects for future cooperation.

From the Uzbek side, the forum was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov, First Deputy Chairman of the Senate Sodik Safoev, and senior representatives from major ministries and agencies.

More than 150 participants from the government and business sectors of both countries took part in the forum, including executives from leading global companies such as Boeing, Visa, Coca-Cola, Medtronic, John Deere, CNH, Morgan Stanley, NASDAQ, and Abbott, as well as representatives from investment funds, universities, law firms, and technology companies.

The talks shone a light on a common goal to broaden collaboration in crucial areas, such as green energy, food production and agriculture, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, information technology and digital infrastructure, financial technologies, and industrial production. Both sides were all ears, eager to strike while the iron is hot and build lasting partnerships that could really get the ball rolling on economic growth and innovation.

The forum served as a platform to strengthen trade relations and lay the foundation for future joint ventures in strategic industries, signaling a promising outlook for bilateral investment and cooperation.

In the interim, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and the United States escalated to $773.3 million during the period spanning January through November 2024.

