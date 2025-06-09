Georgia's Poti hosts official opening of container terminal of multimodal complex (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The opening ceremony of the container terminal of the new multimodal complex took place in the Georgian city of Poti. The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Guram Guramishvili, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

Speaking at the ceremony, Guramishvili emphasized that the new terminal has become a shining example of successful cooperation between the countries through which the Middle Corridor passes. According to him, the project was implemented thanks to the joint efforts and investments of partners, as well as effective interaction at all stages - from construction to commissioning.

"The opening of the multimodal terminal is a truly joyful event, because for many years the region has not implemented projects with such a volume of investment and such a high level of technology. Transport specialists familiar with the structure of transportation along the Middle Corridor will notice that the terminal is fully adapted for block transportation. It is the high quality of service that will increase the competitiveness of the route, which is extremely important for us," the deputy minister noted.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin, representative of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan Kasym Tlepov, as well as delegations from China and Azerbaijan.

The project was implemented by JSC PotiTransTerminal, founded as part of a partnership between Kazakhstan and Georgia. The total investment in construction amounted to $31.5 million.

The terminal is located near the port of Poti and occupies an area of ​​more than 9 hectares. At the first stage of operation, it will be able to handle over 80 thousand containers per year. According to information from the operating company, the terminal will be able to simultaneously service up to 120 wagons, and the number of employees will exceed 100 people.

The complex is designed to service both international and domestic cargo transportation, as well as to process cargo heading towards Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia as part of regional transit.