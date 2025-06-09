Central Bank of Azerbaijan set to purchase software licensing services via tender
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced a tender for the purchase of WAF (Web Application Firewall) and Load Balancer security equipment along with software license support services. Interested parties must pay a 450 manat ($265) participation fee and submit their documents by 17:00 (GMT+4) on July 3, 2025.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy