Central Bank of Azerbaijan set to purchase software licensing services via tender

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced a tender for the purchase of WAF (Web Application Firewall) and Load Balancer security equipment along with software license support services. Interested parties must pay a 450 manat ($265) participation fee and submit their documents by 17:00 (GMT+4) on July 3, 2025.

