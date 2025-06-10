Azerbaijan hosts training on ''Combating Fake News and Disinformation through Journalism'' (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. A training session titled "The Power of Journalism in the Fight Against Fake News and Disinformation" was held at the Media Development Agency on June 10, Trend reports.

Jointly organized by the Media Development Agency and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the training was conducted by journalists accredited at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York and members of the UN Correspondents Association — Stefano Vaccara and Jordan Dakamseh.

Stefano Vaccara, a correspondent for the Italian news agency Italpress based in the United States with 30 years of experience, delivered a presentation on the topic "If facts are forgotten, does journalism preserve its essence?"

Jordan Dakamseh, who has worked for many years as a public relations specialist in various UN missions and is president of Jordan Report Media and Entertainment, shared insights on "How to Become a Reputable Journalist" and "Using Social Media to Prevent Misinformation."

During the training, the importance of reliable and investigative journalism for society was emphasized. Participants discussed promoting a culture of fact-checking, the role of journalists in enhancing media literacy, and how journalists can build a trustworthy image on social media and professional platforms.

About 20 English-speaking media representatives took part in the training.

