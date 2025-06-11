Lithuanian FM making rounds in Ukraine for high-level defense talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys visited Kyiv on Tuesday, where he held high-level bilateral meetings with the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov, and Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania.

The discussions focused on a wide range of strategic issues, including the ongoing peace process, the situation on the front line, Ukraine’s military operations, and coordinated efforts ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague.

Budrys and his Ukrainian counterparts put their heads together, underscoring the need to keep a united front on international sanctions while ramping up military support for Ukraine. As the Lithuanian minister has it, Lithuania's military aid to Ukraine is set to hit the €1 billion mark this year. He also confirmed that Lithuania is going above and beyond its defense support commitment of 0.25 percent of GDP, setting its sights on 0.3 percent by 2025.

Another key topic on the agenda was defense industry cooperation. The sides discussed opportunities for joint production of military equipment, with promising areas including explosives, mines, ammunition, long-range FPV drones, and drone munitions.

The meetings concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation in defense and ensuring continued support for Ukraine’s national security objectives.

