Uzbekistan, China initiate synergistic ventures aimed at amplifying economic expansion

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 11. Uzbekistan has received over $10 billion in investment from China in the past year alone, and both countries have outlined ambitious plans for further cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

This was announced during a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and executives of leading Chinese corporations, including China State Construction, China General Nuclear Power, CAMCE, Goldwind, and ZTO Express.

During his conversation with Zheng Xuexuan, Chairman of the Board of China State Construction, President Mirziyoyev praised the results of cooperation in modernizing Tashkent’s road infrastructure. The two sides discussed future plans, including the construction of cultural facilities in the capital. Agreements were reached on launching a project to establish an industrial zone in the Tashkent region, as well as the company’s participation in road construction projects.

In talks with Yang Changli, Chairman of China General Nuclear Power Corporation, the focus was on strengthening partnerships in the mining sector. Interest was expressed in accelerating geological exploration and developing new deposits. The company’s plans to build a hybrid solar power plant and introduce advanced customs cargo scanning technologies were also supported.

Discussions with CAMCE Chairman Wang Bo centered on the progress of joint efforts in building the Olympic Village in Tashkent. The rapid development of the "Yangi Avlod" industrial technopark in the capital, managed by the company, was positively noted. Special attention was given to expanding the joint project portfolio, particularly accelerating initiatives in the energy sector and infrastructure development of New Tashkent.

In a heart-to-heart with Wu Gang, the Chairman of Goldwind, they kicked around ideas about the company's part in paving the way for green energy in Uzbekistan. Local production of wind turbine components has already taken root in partnership with Goldwind. A deal was struck to put down roots in wind turbine production and give a leg up to the ongoing projects in the pipeline.

Hu Xiangliang, head of ZTO Express, informed the president about plans to launch an online platform to facilitate customs clearance of goods and to build smart logistics warehouses in Uzbekistan.

These discussions mark another step toward deepening strategic economic and technological ties between Uzbekistan and China.

In the interim, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and China surpassed the $13 billion threshold in the preceding fiscal year, with both nations articulating a robust optimism towards achieving the aspirational $20 billion benchmark established by their respective leaderships.

