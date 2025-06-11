Kazakhstan’s Atyrau refinery reports surge in high-value fuel production

Kazakhstan's Atyrau Oil Refinery has significantly increased production of light petroleum products over the first five months of 2025, exceeding its planned targets, according to preliminary data presented during a working visit by KazMunayGas (KMG) Chairman Askhat Khassenov.

