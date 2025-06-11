Kazakhstan’s Atyrau refinery reports surge in high-value fuel production
Kazakhstan's Atyrau Oil Refinery has significantly increased production of light petroleum products over the first five months of 2025, exceeding its planned targets, according to preliminary data presented during a working visit by KazMunayGas (KMG) Chairman Askhat Khassenov.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy