Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan speed up region's energy, transportation projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 11. On the sidelines of the Tashkent International Investment Forum, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, focusing on the acceleration of major regional energy and transportation projects, Trend reports.

The discussions were centered on the implementation of large-scale infrastructure initiatives, including the construction of the Kambarata Hydroelectric Power Station-1 and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, both of which are vital for strengthening energy supplies and boosting trade connectivity across the region.

Furthermore, the executives engaged in a thorough examination of methodologies to augment bilateral synergies and elevate the multifaceted strategic alliance between their respective states. This encompasses augmenting trade throughput, enhancing industrial synergies, and cultivating more profound interregional partnerships.



Ultimately, both parties emphasized the critical significance of the forthcoming convenings, including the Intergovernmental Commission and the Council of Regional Heads, which are anticipated to catalyze enhanced synergies across diverse sectors in the latter part of this year.



In the interim, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan attained a substantial figure of $163 million during the period spanning January to February 2025. This metric denotes a 69.4 percent escalation relative to the corresponding timeframe in 2024, during which trade turnover was documented at $96.2 million.

