Tajikistan exempts Iranian citizens from passport registration for whole month

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 12. The Government of Tajikistan has introduced an amendment to the entry rules, exempting Iranian citizens from the mandatory registration of their passports with internal affairs authorities for up to 30 days after entering the country, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

This change was made on a reciprocal basis by Government Resolution No. 324 dated May 29, 2025, which updated existing regulations on the entry, stay, and exit of foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, the visa-free regime between Tajikistan and Iran has been in effect since February 3, 2025. Under this agreement, holders of regular passports from both countries can travel to each other’s territories by air without a visa for up to 30 days within a 90-day period. However, this visa exemption applies exclusively to direct air travel between Tajikistan and Iran. Travelers crossing the border via third countries or land border points must obtain the appropriate visa.

