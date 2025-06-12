European Union social housing funding applications open to municipalities in Latvia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Central Finance and Contracting Agency (CFLA) has opened two new calls for project proposals, offering a total of 38 million euros in European Union funding to support municipal social housing initiatives across Latvia, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Economics of the Republic of Latvia.

The funding is provided through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the EU’s 2021–2027 Cohesion Policy Program.

Developed by the Ministry of Economics, the funding initiative aims to improve access to dignified living conditions for socially and economically vulnerable individuals while reducing long municipal waiting lists for social housing rentals.

The first call, with 6.88 million euros in available ERDF financing, will support the reconstruction and adaptation of existing premises for use as social housing. The second call allocates 31.24 million euros for municipalities to complete unfinished residential buildings or to construct entirely new social housing units.

In addition to construction, the funding may be used for related landscaping and the installation of functionally necessary kitchen and sanitary equipment.

Municipalities can submit applications from June 10 through September 10, 2025, and approved projects can be implemented through the end of 2029. Full project call documentation is available on the CFLA website under the respective rounds.

This support falls under specific objective 4.3.1 of the EU Cohesion Policy Program, aimed at promoting the social and economic integration of socially excluded communities, low-income households, and disadvantaged groups—particularly through integrated solutions in housing and social services.

The CFLA advocates for municipalities to leverage this strategic initiative to enhance accessibility to premium, cost-effective housing solutions and foster the development of more inclusive urban ecosystems.

