Iran sees President Trump’s statement as foundation for nuclear agreement - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11.​ US President Donald Trump’s declaration that “Iran should not have nuclear weapons” could serve as a main foundation for reaching an agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a post on his X page, Trend reports.

In his post, Araghchi noted that Trump’s statement aligns with Iran’s own nuclear doctrine.

He emphasized that with the return to indirect negotiations on June 15, a solution that ensures Iran's nuclear operations are peaceful is within reach, and it might be struck sooner rather than later.

"That mutually beneficial outcome relies on the continuation of Iran's enrichment program, under the full supervision of the IAEA, and the effective termination of sanctions," the post further reads.

To note, on April 12, 19, 26, May 11, and May 23, the United States and Iran held five rounds of indirect negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

