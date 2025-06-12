Eni expands partnership with Mozambique on LNG and biofuels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo met with Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi in Maputo to review the company’s ongoing and planned activities in the country, reaffirming the partnership between Eni and Mozambique, Trend reports.

The two sides discussed the progress of the Coral South Project, which the IMF estimates accounted for half of Mozambique’s GDP growth in 2023 and is expected to contribute to the majority of growth in 2024. They also reviewed the government-approved plan to develop the Coral North FLNG project, aimed at expanding LNG production in the Rovuma Basin.

The meeting also addressed Eni’s efforts to diversify its operations in Mozambique. These include a new agribusiness initiative to produce vegetable oil for biorefining, aimed at supporting rural development and integrating Mozambique into the biofuel supply chain. Eni is also engaged in carbon offset programs, including a clean cooking initiative and REDD+ activities.

Eni has operated in Mozambique since 2006 and has discovered significant natural gas reserves in the Coral, Mamba Complex, and Agulha fields. The company is also active in local sustainability programs focused on health, education, and water access.