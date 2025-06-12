Iran diving headfirst into renewable projects to tackle power deficit head-on

Iran is gearing up to boost its electricity generation capacity by about 3,200 megawatts by year’s end, putting all its eggs in the basket of renewable energy projects that are already in the works. The nation's renewable energy capacity has now hit the ground running, surpassing 50,000 megawatts, as officials pull out all the stops to tackle those pesky seasonal power shortages.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register