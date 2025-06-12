Romania faces growing trade gap in early 2025
Romania is grappling with a widening trade deficit as imports continue to outpace exports in early 2025. According to the country's Institute of Statistics, April alone saw a 3.13 billion euros gap, while the cumulative deficit for the first four months surged to 11.6 billion euros — a 24.5 percent year-on-year increase.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy