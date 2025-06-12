Romania faces growing trade gap in early 2025

Romania is grappling with a widening trade deficit as imports continue to outpace exports in early 2025. According to the country's Institute of Statistics, April alone saw a 3.13 billion euros gap, while the cumulative deficit for the first four months surged to 11.6 billion euros — a 24.5 percent year-on-year increase.

