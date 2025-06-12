PASHA Capital targets entry into Kazakh market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ PASHA Capital is currently in negotiations with the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) as part of its plans to enter the country’s financial market, Ilgar Taghiyev, Sales Advisor to the CEO of PASHA Capital, said at a press conference on the company’s financial results for 2024, Trend reports.

“We are planning to enter the Kazakh market—if not this year, then next. Kazakh investors have also expressed interest in entering the Azerbaijani market. We already have cooperation models in place, and we’ve started negotiations with two major investment companies from Kazakhstan,” he noted.

To note, “PASHA Capital Investment Company” Closed Joint Stock Company (PASHA Capital) was founded in June 2012 and provides brokerage, investment banking, margin trading, and financial advice services to individuals and legal entities. EMEA Finance Magazine named the company "The Best Broker in Azerbaijan" in the "Europe Banking Awards 2013." It also won “The Best Investment Company in Azerbaijan” at the Cbonds Awards CIS 2019. The company became the Baku Stock Exchange's largest operator in 2020 with 10.9 billion AZN in activities.

