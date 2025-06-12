We lost 18 combat positions during April battles - Levon Mnatsakanyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ At the ongoing trial held at the Baku Military Court on June 12, the accused Levon Mnatsakanyan responded to questions from the state prosecutor concerning the April 2016 battles, Trend reports.

Mnatsakanyan, who at the time held the rank of lieutenant-general and served as the so-called “Minister of Defense” of the illegal regime, admitted that the Armenian side lost control of 18 combat positions during the clashes.

The court also reviewed footage from Mnatsakanyan’s interview with journalists following the April battles.

“The overall situation is stable; the combat readiness of the troops is at an appropriate level; our borders are securely protected and are in safe hands,” he stated.

When asked whether the opposite side was also defending, Mnatsakanyan answered, “Yes.”

Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department for State Prosecution Protection of the Prosecutor General's Office, questioned Mnatsakanyan about the identity of the opposing side and whom they were defending against. The accused failed to provide specific answers.

The trial continues against Armenian nationals accused of grave offenses, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. Charges also include the financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious crimes.

