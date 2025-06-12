PASHA Capital chief paints entity's market share deliverables

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ Speaking at a press conference on the company’s financial results for 2024, Hajiyev articulated that in juxtaposition to the preceding fiscal year, this delineates a year-on-year escalation of 35 percent.

“PASHA Capital has maintained a stable market share. During the reporting year, total market turnover reached 14 billion manat ($8.2 billion), with PASHA Capital accounting for 8.2 billion manat ($4.8 billion) of that figure. The bank’s market share in corporate bonds reached 1.3 billion manat ($764.7 million) in 2024.

Our revenues are increasing. Compared to 2023, PASHA Capital’s revenues grew by 41 percent, reaching 11.3 million manat ($6.6 million),” he said.

Additionally, Hajiyev noted that staff-related operational expenditures rose by around 1 million manat ($588,200).

“In total, PASHA Capital’s operating expenses amounted to around 5.4 million manat ($3.1 million), total assets stood at 64 million manat ($37.6 million), and total liabilities were about 47.6 million manat ($28 million). The bank’s total capital reached 16.5 million manat ($9.7 million) in the reporting year.

However, the bank’s net interest and non-interest income decreased by 24.5 percent compared to 2023, totaling 2.6 million manat ($1.5 million),” he added.

“PASHA Capital Investment Company” Closed Joint Stock Company (PASHA Capital) was founded in June 2012 and provides brokerage, investment banking, margin trading, and financial advice services to individuals and legal entities. EMEA Finance Magazine named the company "The Best Broker in Azerbaijan" in the "Europe Banking Awards 2013." It also won “The Best Investment Company in Azerbaijan” at the Cbonds Awards CIS 2019. The company became the Baku Stock Exchange's largest operator in 2020 with 10.9 billion manat ($6.4 billion) in activities.