Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament pays official visit to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11.​ A parliamentary delegation led by Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has arrived in the town of Astana in the Republic of Kazakhstan on 11 June to take part in the meeting of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) and the 14th plenary meeting of the Assembly, Trend reports.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova was welcomed at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport of Astana by Deputy Speaker of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Albert Rau, the Mazhilis Secretary for international, security and defence affairs Aydos Sarym, the Mazhilis Secretary for Legislative and Judicial/Legal Reforms Maharram Maharramov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aghalar Atamoglanov, TURKPA Secretary General Mehmet Süreyya Er, and other officials.

The itinerary of the visit envisages speeches of the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament and TURKPA Chairwoman-in-Office Sahiba Gafarova at the TURKPA Council meeting and plenum, as well as her meetings with the leaders of the participating parliamentary delegations and Kazakhstan’s state officials.

