OPEC+ to raise production cautiously to support oil prices, EIA says

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Despite announcing a third consecutive planned production increase for July 2025, OPEC+ is expected to keep crude oil output below target levels in an effort to contain growing global inventories and stabilize falling prices, according to the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

