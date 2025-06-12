Uzbekistan proposes digital hub to teem women entrepreneurs of Turkic nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ Uzbekistan has proposed the creation of an online platform to connect women entrepreneurs across the Turkic states, said Rano Turdiboyeva, the Deputy Minister of Employment and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

In her speech at the second meeting of ministers and heads of institutions responsible for family and social policy issues of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, Turdiboyeva noted that by rolling up its sleeves and fostering international cooperation within the OTS, Uzbekistan is all set to throw its hat in the ring with concrete initiatives aimed at building a sustainable regional support system for women and families.

“First, we propose the creation of a digital ecosystem for women’s entrepreneurship—a unified online platform linking women entrepreneurs from all Turkic countries. This platform will include a marketplace for traditional crafts, a mentorship network, and a database for potential investors,” she said.

Turdiboyeva also suggested launching a cultural and economic initiative titled The Silk Road of Women's Creativity, which would connect artisans from Turkic states through digital tools, joint exhibitions, training programs, and international certification of their products.

“Events like today’s forum create a unique opportunity to strengthen our cooperation and develop joint solutions. I sincerely believe our dialogue today will mark the beginning of a new chapter in regional collaboration on women's rights and empowerment,” the deputy minister emphasized.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel