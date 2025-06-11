Uzbekistan, Italy’s Lombardy strengthen economic links with fresh projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 11. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with an Italian delegation led by Attilio Fontana, Governor of Lombardy, and discussed practical aspects of mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly in trade, economy, and investment, at the Tashkent Investment Forum, Trend reports.

Lombardy is one of the most populous and largest regions in Italy, ranking among the most economically developed areas in Europe.

The meeting also noted the productive results of the recent talks in Samarkand with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The sides reached an agreement on supporting interregional contacts between the two countries during these talks.

Several successful projects have already been implemented in Uzbekistan with Lombardian companies, including tomato and saffron cultivation, nonwoven fabric production, and the manufacturing of food products and knitwear. Ongoing projects include the production of finished textiles, auto electronics, building materials, dairy and fruit-vegetable processing, and public transport development, among others.

The importance of expanding the portfolio of joint projects was emphasized, with a focus on attracting advanced Italian technologies and investments across various sectors of Uzbekistan's economy.

The sides agreed to hold an exhibition in Milan showcasing Uzbekistan’s industrial and export potential, as well as to open a trade house and launch an export line under the "Uzbek Organic" brand.

In turn, Governor of Lombardy Fontana expressed his sincere gratitude to President Mirziyoyev for the comprehensive support provided to the initiatives and projects of Lombardian businesses. He confirmed his readiness to fully support the expansion of business partnerships between Lombardy and the regions of Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Italy has nearly tripled in recent years, driven by an expanding range of mutual supplies and stronger economic cooperation.