Azerbaijan posts steady prices in Lachin amid healthier market landscape

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11.​ Prices in Azerbaijan's Lachin city are steadily normalizing as growing competition revitalizes the local retail market, Elnur Abdullayev, architect at Baku Abadlig Service LLC, told Trend.

Abdullayev noted that shops, catering businesses, and retail outlets supplying everyday goods are actively operating in Lachin and its surrounding settlements.

"It can be said that there is virtually no significant price difference compared to other regions. Of course, the situation varies across sectors, but overall, a positive trend is observed," he said.

