Iran set to reap big rewards from upgraded trade corridors - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The construction, improvement, and development of roads and railways within the corridors passing through the territory of Iran is of great benefit to the country, the First Vice President of Iran, Mohammad Reza Aref said at a meeting held with the participation of officials of the country's road and urban development agencies, Trend reports.

According to him, the corridors passing through the territory of the country are of great importance. The construction and development of roads within these corridors should be carried out as soon as possible; however, this work should have been carried out in previous years, but for various reasons, hasn't yet been completed.

Aref mentioned that if attention had been paid to the completion of the work within these corridors in previous years and the income to be obtained from them, it would have been possible to easily solve several shortcomings in the country at present.

"Considering that Iran is in favor of developing positive relations with regional countries, member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, and other countries, the work within the projects on the corridors should be carried out as soon as possible by reducing bureaucratic work," he pointed out.

At the meeting, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh provided information on the funds needed for road and railway projects to improve work within the North-South and East-West corridors in order to gain a greater share in the international freight market and facilitate local transportation.

The issue of providing the needed funds was kept at the center of attention at the meeting.

