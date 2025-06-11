EIA predicts continued drawdown of U.S. coal inventories through 2026
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects coal production to remain steady at 512 million short tons (MMst) in 2025, while coal consumption is expected to grow by 4% to 428 MMst, driven largely by increased demand in the power sector.
