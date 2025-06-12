Kyrgyzstan set to install electricity meters in nation's Osh region
Photo: Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan
In 2025, over 100,000 smart electricity meters will be installed across the Osh region as part of Kyrgyzstan’s energy reform. Installation is already underway and expected to be completed by the end of the year, covering Osh city and surrounding districts.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy