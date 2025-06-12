Kyrgyzstan set to install electricity meters in nation's Osh region

Photo: Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan

In 2025, over 100,000 smart electricity meters will be installed across the Osh region as part of Kyrgyzstan’s energy reform. Installation is already underway and expected to be completed by the end of the year, covering Osh city and surrounding districts.

