Ombudsperson’s office engages with repatriated Azerbaijanis from Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. On June 3, 2025, 13 more citizens of Azerbaijan, 9 of whom are children, were repatriated from Syria, Trend reports.

Employees of the Ombudsperson's Office held a meeting with the repatriates placed in the social service institution of the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and studied the situation with the provision of their rights.

The head and staff of the institution were also interviewed, and information was obtained about the ongoing and planned activities for the repatriates' rehabilitation. During the meeting, living conditions, psychological state, and needs of the repatriates were assessed, recommendations were given on the protection of their rights, as well as the use of social, medical, educational, labor, and other relevant public services.

At the meeting, the repatriates were provided with detailed information about the Ombudsman's areas of activity and the possibilities of contacting the Ombudsperson.