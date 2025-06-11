Uzbekistan updates on FDI inflows growth
Uzbekistan is steadily transforming its investment environment to become more investor-friendly, driven by a series of reforms and the active role of the Foreign Investors Council (FIC) under the President, said Aziz Gafurov, Head of the FIC Secretariat.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy