Kyrgyz official describes nation's inclusive legislation and women's rights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ Kyrgyzstan is actively working to develop inclusive legislation and safeguard women's rights, said Kyyal Zhanuzakova, Deputy Minister of Labour, Social Protection, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the second meeting of ministers and heads of institutions responsible for family and social policy issues of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, Zhanuzakova noted that one of the key priorities of our development is ensuring gender equality.

"Kyrgyzstan is actively working on forming inclusive legislation and protecting the rights of women," she said.

The official made it clear that significant strides have been made in boosting women's political representation, pointing out that the electoral legislation now lays down the law with gender quotas at the national level, ensuring that at least 30 percent of parliamentary seats are set aside for women.

"In alignment with our national commitments to implement the Sustainable Development Goals, we are advancing key strategies and initiatives, including the National Strategy for Achieving Gender Equality through 2030, as well as a range of programs aimed at fostering women's entrepreneurship and leadership. These efforts address essential priorities such as reducing poverty, enhancing digital skills among women, expanding equal opportunities, and improving the overall quality of life for all citizens—particularly the elderly and people with disabilities," the deputy minister added.

