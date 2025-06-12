EIA forecasts higher U.S. electricity generation, led by solar and hydro

Photo: Center for Media Analysis

The United States is expected to see a modest increase in electricity demand this summer, driven by surging commercial and industrial use, despite steady household air conditioning needs, according to the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

