Kazakhstan's transport sector records strong start to 2025
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 6% in January–May 2025 year-on-year. The economy was supported by strong performance across key sectors, including industry, construction, trade, transport, and telecommunications.
