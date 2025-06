BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ PASHA Capital is set to introduce a new mobile application as part of its intensified focus on developing its IT systems, Jeyhun Hajiyev, CEO of PASHA Capital, said at a press conference on the bank’s financial results for 2024, Trend reports.

“We believe the new application will be launched this summer. In short, we place great importance on digital platforms," ​​he said.

