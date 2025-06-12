Iran hits back at nuclear allegations, insists on full compliance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The allegation that Iran has not fulfilled its obligations under the agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency is completely unfounded, said the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

In a statement to local media on June 12, Baghaei stated that even in the politically motivated report of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, such a claim was not made.

The Iranian official criticized the recent resolution approved by the IAEA Board of Governors, submitted by the United States, the UK, France, and Germany, as part of ongoing pressure on Tehran. While Iran has engaged in full cooperation to address any concerns, these countries have repeatedly tried to stall or halt Iran’s nuclear program under various pretexts. Nevertheless, Iran has turned these pressures into an opportunity to strengthen and advance its nuclear industry.

Baghaei recalled that in March last year, Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement under which cooperation would proceed within the framework of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and safeguards. The agreement also includes commitments to clarify concerns about enriched uranium materials related to Iran’s nuclear program.

On June 12, during the Board of Governors meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a resolution submitted by the U.S., the UK, France, and Germany against Iran was brought to a vote. The resolution passed with the support of 19 countries, while 11 abstained and 3—Russia, China, and Burkina Faso—voted against. It highlights Iran’s repeated failure since 2019 to fully and promptly cooperate with the agency regarding undeclared nuclear materials and activities at multiple undisclosed sites.

The IAEA stated in its latest report that as of May 17, 2024, Iran had 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent. The amount of uranium enriched to 60 percent increased by 133.8 kilograms compared to the report given in February. The report considered that enrichment at this level was a short technical step to the 90 percent enrichment level (considered weapons-grade). The agency called on Iran to cooperate fully and effectively.

