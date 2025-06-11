Slovenia eyes Uzbekistan as key bridge to Central Asia, Ministry says (Exclusive)

Uzbekistan is rapidly emerging as a pivotal gateway for Slovenia to access the dynamic Central Asian market, leveraging decades of growing institutional and economic cooperation. Recent high-level agreements and business forums underscore both countries’ commitment to expanding trade and investment, particularly in key sectors such as energy, logistics, and green technologies.

