Croatia’s job market exhibits incremental expansion in initial quarter of 2025

Photo: Croatian Bureau of Statistics

Croatia’s job market showed modest growth in early 2025, with a slight rise in employment and a marginal dip in unemployment. While the capital Zagreb led in both employment and low joblessness, regional disparities persisted. New data from the Bureau of Statistics also shed light on the country's inactive population and labor force trends.

