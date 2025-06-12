EIA forecasts drop in summer gas use for U.S. electricity generation
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Natural gas consumption for electricity generation in the United States is expected to rise in June but remain lower over the summer compared to last year, according to the latest outlook from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy