Azerbaijan and French IB2 company explore strategic alliance options

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ The meeting with the CEO of the French company IB2 discussed the possibilities of cooperation, a source at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told Trend.

According to the source, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with the company's co-founder and CEO, Romain Girbal.

The meeting provided information on Azerbaijan's economic priorities, favorable business environment, opportunities created for investors, and the importance of expanding ties between business circles was noted.

During the discussion on cooperation, the strategic importance of the efficient use of natural resources, diversification of raw materials, and the application of modern technologies in production in a sustainable economy was emphasized.

Opportunities for cooperation and exchange of experience in the aluminum industry were considered.

