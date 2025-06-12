KazMunayGas subsidiary KPI boosts local market presence

Photo: KazMunayGas

Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. (KPI), a subsidiary of KazMunayGas (KMG), has significantly increased its share in the country’s polypropylene market during the first half of 2025, the company announced during a visit by KMG Chairman Askhat Khassenov to the Atyrau-based petrochemical complex.

