Azerbaijan reveals its ambitious green energy plans for Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11.​ Azerbaijan is the country that pioneered the oil revolution, Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov said, Trend reports.

Soltanov made the remark during the event "Strong families—strong societies: family support policies in the OTS countries" within the framework of the Second Meeting of Ministers and Heads of Departments Responsible for Family and Social Policy of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku.

He articulated that the industrial revolution is fundamentally opaque without the concomitant oil revolution.

"However, this period coincides with the period when we were not independent. A significant part of our traditional energy resources was spent not for us, but for others. Meanwhile, after Azerbaijan gained its second independence, it strengthened its independence by using its not very large energy resources very wisely and liberated its lands," the official explained

The deputy minister pointed out that Azerbaijan is also in cahoots with Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan when it comes to the traditional energy sector.

"Green energy is a new challenge; this is an opportunity for our geography. We must mobilize all our resources to turn these challenges into opportunities. We have ambitious plans for Europe. We intend to export four gigawatts of energy in the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe direction and one gigawatt via Nakhchivan-Türkiye. We are also working with our Kazakh and Uzbek brothers on the Trans-Caspian power line. It turns out that this may be the first Trans-Caspian green electricity project," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel