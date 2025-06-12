Kazakhstan, Roca Group nodding high-tech factory in Kyzylorda region

Kazakhstan's Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov, has met with Santiago de Gomar Roca, Chairman of Roca Group, to discuss the establishment of a high-tech sanitary equipment factory in the Kyzylorda region. The project, which involves an investment of €70 million, aims to produce up to 500,000 units annually, targeting both domestic and export markets. A Framework Agreement for the project’s implementation has been signed, signaling a step forward in strengthening bilateral ties and boosting Kazakhstan's industrial growth.

