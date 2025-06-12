OTS SecGen urges collective action to achieve common ambitions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Turkic world should jointly achieve its goals, said Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

He made the remark at the closing ceremony of the II meeting of ministers and heads of agencies responsible for family and social issues, as well as the Young Family Forum.

According to him, it is necessary to continue working together, acting shoulder to shoulder.

"The Turkic world should jointly achieve the set goals.