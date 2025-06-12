Kazakhstan, Iran target stronger links through North-South Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 12. Kazakhstan and Iran have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation along the North-South Corridor, with a focus on boosting regional connectivity through the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

The announcement followed a meeting in Astana between Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and a visiting Iranian delegation led by Minister of Agriculture Javad Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh. During the talks, both sides emphasized the strategic importance of enhancing transit potential across the Caspian and expanding the capacity of the North-South Corridor.

According to officials, freight volumes along the route through Kazakhstan grew by 74% in the first five months of 2025, reaching 1.5 million tons. This surge reflects growing demand for efficient transit links between Central Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

To accelerate progress, Kazakhstan and Iran have established a joint working group tasked with implementing new initiatives to deepen trade and economic ties. The group will facilitate coordination among relevant government agencies to deliver on shared goals.

Bilateral trade has also seen a significant upswing. In 2024, trade turnover between the two countries surpassed $340 million. In the first four months of 2025 alone, trade volumes rose by 78.3%, totaling $173.5 million.

The North-South Corridor, connecting Russia, Central Asia, and Iran with access to the Persian Gulf, has emerged as a key transit route amid shifting global trade dynamics and growing demand for alternative logistics pathways.