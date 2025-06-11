Azerbaijan encourages Uzbekistan to make most of Middle Corridor's transit potential

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11.​ Azerbaijan has extended an olive branch to Uzbekistan, encouraging them to seize the golden opportunities presented by the Middle Corridor transit route, Trend reports.

This was highlighted during a meeting in Tashkent between Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.

The leaders reviewed prospects for cooperation in the transport and transit sector, noting that transit shipments between the two countries increased by more than 18 percent in 2024. Emphasizing the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijan urged Uzbekistan to engage more actively with the corridor’s potential.

The discussion also touched on the potential for joining forces in the shipbuilding arena. Additionally, the dynamic growth of trade and economic ties was highly appreciated, with mutual trade rising 41 percent last year and trade turnover in the first quarter of this year nearly tripling compared to the same period in 2024.

