Azerbaijan explores broader defense industry cooperation at regional exhibition in Indonesia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11.​ The “Indo Defence 2024” exhibition, postponed from last year, officially opened on June 11 in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, ​Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Industry stated that a delegation led by Defense Minister Vugar Mustafayev is also attending the event.

The biennial exhibition, among the largest of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region, also includes parallel showcases—“Indo Aerospace,” “Indo Marine,” and “Indo Security”—featuring emerging technologies across land, sea, air, cyber, and unmanned systems.

Mustafayev held sideline meetings with senior figures, including the head of the Defence Industry Committee under the Presidency of Türkiye, Haluk Görgün, Türkiye's Deputy Minister of National Defense, Şuay Alpay, as well as executives from Turkish firms “HAVELSAN,” “Turkish Aerospace,” and “Roketsan,” China's “CPMIEC” and “NORINCO,” and the United Arab Emirates’ “EDGE Group.”

Talks focused on strengthening ties between Azerbaijan’s defense institutions and global partners.

The international event, held at the Jakarta International Expo venue, features a wide range of technological innovations in land, naval, and air forces, cyber defense, unmanned systems, and security technologies. The exhibition will conclude on June 14.

